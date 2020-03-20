Just hours after receiver Stefon Diggs posted his farewell to Vikings fans after this week’s trade to Buffalo, the team’s longest-tenured player did the same on Friday afternoon.

Defensive end Everson Griffen announced on his Instagram account he was leaving the Vikings after a decade in Minnesota. Griffen’s agent, Brian Murphy, clarified in a statement that he was breaking off contract talks with the Vikings because “they have to spend their money elsewhere.”

“Could not be more grateful for the unconditional support and love I received from SKOL Nation,” Griffen wrote on Instagram. “While it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, I leave Minnesota in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been and have many Pro Bowl seasons to come! Wherever my next stop is, I will always be grateful to and cheering for the Vikings. Thank you all for the love, support and memories.”

Everson Griffen posted a goodbye to Minnesota on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/ZtgCBb5CqZ — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) March 20, 2020

Diggs, whom the Vikings netted three draft picks for trading to Buffalo on Monday night, also shared his appreciation to Vikings fans on Friday.

“The state of Minnesota and the entire Vikings organization will always hold a special place in my heart because it is where my NFL story began,” Diggs wrote on his Instagram account. “Much Love Skol Nation!!!”

