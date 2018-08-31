The Vikings announced 14 players will be waived by the 3 p.m. deadline on Saturday's cutdown day to form the initial 53-man roster.

Receiver Jake Wieneke, the Maple Grove native and South Dakota State standout, was among players notified of their impending release on Friday afternoon. The Vikings will also waive receiver Cayleb Jones, who was arrested Tuesday in Eagan and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault, among three charges, after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend turned physical. Jones has a pretrial date set for Oct. 4 in Dakota County, but he will not appear as a member of the Vikings.

The Vikings will also waive ex-Gophers running back Kobe McCrary, quarterback Peter Pujals, fullback Luke McNitt, receiver Korey Robertson, center J.P. Quinn, guard Kareem Are, guard Kaleb Johnson, tackle Dieugot Joseph, linebacker Antwione Williams, cornerback Trevon Mathis, linebacker Mike Needham and linebacker Brett Taylor.

Receiver Tavarres King will also be waived, according to a league source. King was not among the players the Vikings announced.

With the inclusion of King among the cuts, an additional 21 roster moves need to be made before Saturday afternoon's deadline.

Linebacker Kentrell Brothers, suspended four games for performance-enhancing drugs, will not count against the 53-man roster while on the suspended list