A woman is accusing Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones of throwing her to the ground, later kicking her and then smacking a cell phone out of her hand as she attempted to call 911, according to a criminal complaint.

Jones, 25, was formally charged Thursday morning with felony-level theft, misdemeanor domestic assault and a gross misdemeanor for interfering with an emergency call. He’s being held in Dakota County jail without bail.

Officers were originally dispatched to the Country Inn & Suites off Highway 55 in Eagan due to a 911 hang-up call. According to the complaint, the victim called 911 again and alleged “her boyfriend … put his hands on her.” The victim notified authorities Jones was trying to leave when the line disconnected.

When dispatch tried the number again, a male answered the phone but quickly hung up.

The victim told police an argument became physical in their room on the fourth floor of the hotel.

“At one point, Jones picked up the victim and threw her down,” the complaint reads.

As the victim tried to leave, the altercation continued in the hallway. That’s when Jones, 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, allegedly kicked his girlfriend. The victim fled in the elevator, in which Jones “intercepted the elevator on the second floor” and when the elevator doors opened he smacked the phone out of the victim’s hand. Jones then fled with the phone before eventually turning himself into Eagan police.

“Officers observed rug burn on the victim’s left hand, left knee and left shin, a small scratch on the right side of her neck, as well as a broken nail on her hand,” the complaint reads.

The complaint cites a hotel employee, who was in the adjacent room at the time of the altercation, hearing “two loud booms coming from their room.”

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman released a statement regarding Jones on Wednesday.

“We are aware of the situation involving Cayleb Jones and are in the process of gathering more information. Further comment will be provided at the appropriate time,” Spielman said in the statement.

Jones has previously been charged with second-degree felonious assault by Austin, Texas police in 2013, according to the Austin American-Statesman. He joined the Vikings in December 2016 and spent last season on the practice squad.