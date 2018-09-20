Watching the game at home or going to the stadium? Here's all of the information you'll need for following Sunday's Vikings-Bills game.
Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play
Kickoff: Noon
Television: CBS
Radio: 100.3 FM, Sirius Ch. 105, XM Ch. 232, Vikings Radio Network
Team statistics: Vikings | Bills
Latest Bills news
Latest Vikings news
Security information for U.S. Bank Stadium
Parking and public transportation information
