Watching the game at home or going to Green Bay? Here's all of the information for following Sunday's Vikings-Packers game.

Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play

Kickoff: Noon

Keep up on our Live Blog

Television: FOX

Radio: 100.3 FM, Sirius Ch. 99, XM Ch. 225, Vikings Radio Network


Depth charts: Vikings | Packers

Team statistics: Vikings | Packers

Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
Kirk Cousins

Rosters: Vikings | Packers

Latest Packers news

Latest Vikings news

Carlos Gonzalez
Harrison Smith

NFL scoreboard and schedule

Dalvin Cook

Going to Lambeau? Here's what you should know.

 