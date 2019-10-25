U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will return to Minnesota early next month for a campaign rally at the University of Minnesota.

The Democratic presidential candidate will be joined at the Nov. 3 rally by Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Omar, whose district includes the U campus, broke with the rest of the state's Democratic delegation to endorse the Vermont senator over U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar earlier this month.

In a release issued Friday, the Sanders campaign said the goal of the rally is "to unite supporters of all backgrounds around the fight for economic, environmental and racial justice, and [the] need to take on corporate greed and the corruption of Donald Trump."

The rally, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Northrop Auditorium, will mark Sanders' second campaign stop in the state since announcing his 2020 bid. He attended the State Fair in late August.

Sanders defeated eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Minnesota's Democratic caucuses in 2016. He currently trails former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in many national polls.