Sam Dyson had shoulder surgery Tuesday and might not return to pitching until 2021.

The Twins reliever had capsule repair surgery in his right (pitching) shoulder in Los Angeles, and manager Rocco Baldelli said the 2020 season is in jeopardy for Dyson.

The timeline for recovery is 12 months.

Dyson, 31, was acquired at the trade deadline from the San Francisco Giants. He left the team on Sunday to fly to California where he met with specialist Dr. Neal El-Attrache, who performed shoulder surgery recently on Twins center fielder Byron Buxton.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the Twins have investigated whether San Francisco was aware that Dyson had a sore shoulder when the Giants sent him to the Twins in exchange for three minor leaguers, pitchers Prelander Berroa and Kei-Wei Teng and outfielder Jaylin Davis.

Dyson's medical information was examined by the Twins. There were no red flags on the records they examined. But Dyson informed the Twins shortly after joining them on July 31 that he has been pitching with some discomfort, dating to a July 15-17 series against Colorado. He said he's had aches before and had pitched through them.

"It's something pitchers always have," he said in August. "I think everyone is always working through something … Just been grinding on it."

Dyson landed on the injured list on Aug. 3 and returned to action Aug. 13. Over the next 10 appearances, he posted a 2.53 ERA. Then he experienced more discomfort and was shut down.

He is arbitration-eligible for next season, the final season under team control.