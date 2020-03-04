– Tuesday’s Twins-Tigers game took only 2 hours, 19 minutes to play. Twins righthander Randy Dobnak set the tone early, needing only 31 pitches to get through three scoreless innings. Brandon Dixon’s single to short left field was the only hit off Dobnak.

“It’s a very good thing,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Dobnak. “Again, he threw the ball very well. I think that he was doing everything he wanted to do out there. He spun the ball well. He got some swings and misses. He found himself in a very good place.”

It was too good, actually. Dobnak was supposed to build up to over 50 pitches, so he threw 25 more pitches in the bullpen to reach that mark.

“Still trying to work on some pitches here and there,” Dobnak said, “but I’m still competing for a spot.”

Six Twins pitchers held Detroit hitters to one run on two hits in a 5-1 victory.

Virus preparedness

The spread of the coronavirus has led to quarantines, stock market slumps, flight cancellations and a run on supplies such as facemasks and hand sanitizers. Many countries have confirmed cases of the deadly virus, including the Dominican Republic, where the Twins and Tigers are scheduled to play an exhibition game Saturday.

“We continue to work with MLB on all coronavirus-related preparation, both here in Fort Myers and on the trip,” said Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations. “I don’t have anything specific at present from them on the trip.”

Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced the formation of a task force to look into any responses to the threat.

Almost full strength

With most of the Twins’ projected regulars in the lineup for the first time Tuesday, there were some glimpses of what the regular season could look like.

In the third inning, the Tigers’ Jordy Mercer sent a smash between short and third. But new third baseman Josh Donaldson reacted quickly and made a strong stop to his left, spun and threw a strike to first baseman Miguel Sano.

It’s one reason why the Twins are paying Donaldson $92 million over the next four seasons. Donaldson also went 2-for-3 at the plate.

One arrives, one to go

Infielder Wilfredo Tovar has worked out his visa issues and arrived in Fort Myers on Monday. He was present for pregame workouts Tuesday.

That leaves only righthander Fernando Romero not at camp. Romero was turned away by U.S. Customs agents three weeks ago when he tried to enter the country, forcing him to restart the visa process.

Falvey said that process is ongoing with Romero, who had a chance to win a job with a strong spring training before he encountered his customs problems. Falvey has expressed hope Romero could be cleared to travel to the United States before camp ends.

Romero has been working out at the Twins academy in Bocha Chica, Dominican Republic, but there are no plans to pitch him Saturday when the Twins play the Tigers in an exhibition game held in Santo Domingo.

Etc.

• Righthander Edwar Colina’s fastball was clocked at 100 miles per hour in the ninth inning, with a few others at 99.

• Infielder Nick Gordon (gastrointestinal issues) has been cleared to play and is on the trip to Sarasota on Thursday to face Baltimore.

• Righthander Jake Odorizzi threw to hitters on a back field at the CenturyLink Sports Complex and said he felt great.

• The Twins will have one of their two scheduled off days Wednesday.

La VELLE E. NEAL III