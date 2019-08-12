The Twins got a bit of good news today when designated hitter Nelson Cruz was cleared to resume baseball activities after landing on the injured list on Friday because of a strained left wrist.

(That's the term that was used for the move. We all know now that it is a ruptured tendon.)

Cruz was in New York on Monday to be examined by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham. Graham is the leading expert in hand and wrist issues and has been used by teams in all of the major sports as well as the PGA and LPGA tours.

After getting the go-ahead to start working out again, Cruz jumped on a plane to Milwaukee, where he will join teammates as they open a two-game series against the Brewers. He won't be eligible to come off of the injured list until Aug. 19.

Yes, Cruz is going to play with a ruptured tendon. Here's how it can happen.

By then, the Twins could be back to full strength as the season turns into a sprint for the American League Central crown.

Michael Pineda is now eligible to be activated from the injured list after recovering from a triceps strain. He should return to the mound during the coming series in Arlington against the Rangers.

Sam Dyson (right biceps tendinitis) is eligible to come off the IL on Tuesday. He threw in the bullpen on Sunday and all signs point to him being activated this week. His availability will be important, as it looks like Taylor Rogers doesn't not fare too well when he pitches in back-to-back games.

Byron Buxton could come off the IL today, but it looks like he will need another week or so to fully recover from the left shoulder subluxation he suffered in Miami.

These are four key players for the stretch drive.