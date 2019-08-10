Nelson Cruz looked relaxed Friday, about as relaxed as someone with a ruptured tendon could look.

One of the reasons why: A former Twins slugger was about approach with an encouraging story.

“I’m going to talk to Justin Morneau,” Cruz said. “He had the same thing and kept playing.”

Seconds later, Morneau, the 2006 AL MVP who is working as an analyst for Fox Sports North this week, entered the clubhouse, headed straight for Cruz’s stall and pulled up a chair.

“So you had the same thing?” Cruz said, and two began to talk.

Cruz injured himself Thursday while swinging at a Mike Clevinger pitch and left the game because of an apparent left wrist strain. On Friday, tests revealed a torn ECU tendon, or extensor carpi ulnaris. No one knew at the time how long he would be out, but it was the second time this season Cruz had injured the wrist, raising the possibility of multiple weeks on the injured list.

But Cruz said he felt much better Friday and felt minimal pain. Then he learned that it’s an injury he can work through and return from quickly. Then he heard Morneau’s story.

In 2011, the year after he had his career-altering concussion, Morneau landed on the disabled list on June 14 because of a left wrist strain. Two weeks later, he had neck surgery to remove a herniated disk fragment. His season ended in August when he suffered another concussion while diving for a ball. But he had a stabilization procedure on his wrist on Sept. 30.

He returned next year, but his wrist hurt with each swing. He landed on the DL with a left wrist strain on May 7, 2012, taking a cortisone shot.

About four to six weeks later — he can’t remember the exact date — Morneau popped his wrist while taking a swing.

“It was the best it felt all year, was after it ruptured,” Morneau said. “It hurt every swing before that, and when it ruptured, it felt good.”

Morneau didn’t go on the DL after rupturing the tendon, and the only time he missed more than two consecutive games the rest of the 2012 season was for paternity leave.

“That was July 21. I better remember that,” Morneau said of the day his son, Martin, was born.

Morneau’s case is good news for Cruz, who is batting .294 with 32 homers, 76 RBI and on pace to hit 40 home runs for the fourth time in his career. He awoke on Friday with less discomfort and was joking around with teammates as if nothing was wrong.

“Pretty good,” He said. “I don’t have any pain. I can grab the bat. It feels good. Monday, I’m going to go to New York and see a specialist. We’ve got to go from there. But it looks as if it’ll be good in 10 days.”

Cruz has been the fulcrum of the Twins offense, so any chance to avoid a lengthy absence is fine with them. The Twins will get multiple opinions on Cruz’s wrist before he’s activated from the injured list. Morneau suggested that Cruz strengthen the muscles around the tendon to help with stability.

“There was instability, but there was no more pain, which was good,” Morneau said. “The other stuff, they say if you do that, the other [tendons] start to take over. How long it takes to do that depends on the guy, but he’s as strong as anybody in baseball, so if anybody’s suited to be able to go for it …”

Pineda progress

Righthander Michael Pineda, on the injured list since Aug. 2 because of biceps tendinitis, is in a throwing program and will eventually start throwing in the bullpen. No date has been selected yet, but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Pineda’s recovery is going well.

“I would anticipate him back fairly soon,” Baldelli said, “but as far as when that first start back will be, [I’m] not sure at this point.”