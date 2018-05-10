Greater Twin Cities United Way CEO Sarah Caruso will retire in July as the philanthropy struggles with declining fundraising numbers.

Caruso served as president and CEO for nine years, leading the agency to a record $101.9 million in revenue in 2014. But that has fallen to $77 million last year as donors moved away from the philanthropy’s workplace giving campaigns.

During her tenure as CEO of one of largest United Ways in the country, Caruso, her team and volunteers raised $820 million.

“It has been my honor to work with Twin Cities companies, donors, volunteers and nonprofit partners to help those most in need in our nine-county region,” Caruso said in a written statement. “I am proud of the board’s recent adoption of our ‘Next 100’ long-range strategic plan which addresses the changing needs of our community and our donors. I’m also proud of the ongoing profound and positive impact United Way and our partners make each year. The time is right for me to pass the baton to the next leader to implement the new strategy, which will bring innovation to our work with the community and with donors.”

Caruso earned $450,326 in salary and benefits in 2016, according the most recent available tax filings.

United Way board of directors member Karen Richard, senior vice president of human resources at Andersen Corporation, will lead the CEO search committee.

Trent Blain, United Way’s vice president of marketing, will serve as interim president until a new leader is on board.

“The long-range plan Sarah developed with her team is deeply understood and embraced by the board and staff,” said United Way Board Chairman Tim Welsh, vice chairman of consumer banking sales and support at U.S. Bank. “I know the organization will remain focused on executing Sarah’s vision while the search committee seeks the next leader to continue implementing the plan.”