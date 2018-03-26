Hit with a third year of dwindling workplace donations, Greater Twin Cities United Way revenue declined by more than $10 million in 2017.

It’s the second year in a row the United Way has reported a significant drop in donations as people increasingly shun workplace giving and turn to new tools including online fundraising and donor-advised funds.

United Way revenue peaked in 2014 at $101.9 million around the organization’s centennial celebration but fell to $87.9 million in 2016 and $77 million last year.

CEO Sarah Caruso said the decline comes as no surprise as the way people choose to give is changing dramatically.

“This is the new reality,” said Caruso, noting that United Way agencies across the country are confronting the same challenges.

The Greater Twin Cities United Way has tapped reserve funds and eliminated five jobs to ensure they are able to pay out all grants already allocated to about 160 nonprofits this year. The United Way will give out $67 million grants this year in three categories that fall under their “Pathways to Prosperity” mantra: education, job training and safety net services.

“We found a way to make it work. We were not going to let down out community partners,” Caruso said.

Caruso presented the 2017 financial results to the United Way governing board last week and said they are moving forward with the new strategic plan unveiled last fall after a $6 million revenue shortfall in 2016 resulted in 11 layoffs, across-the-board cuts to grants made to all recipient nonprofits and the elimination of family violence prevention and elementary school reading programs.

The plan, designed to lessen dependence on workplace fundraising, includes courting individual donors outside the office; promoting community giving groups around topics that inspire passion; offering fee-based consulting services to businesses with philanthropic arms; and building United Way’s $52 million endowment with legacy gifts to smooth the ups and downs of annual giving.

Six high-profile community leaders including United Way Board Chairman Tim Welsh, a vice chairman at U.S. Bank, have vowed to give 500 community talks this year about the nonprofit’s community impact and its efforts to realign its fundraising efforts with the changing times.

“It would be nice if we could make the transition easily. We are going through a bumpy time,” Welsh said. “We feel like we have a longterm vision of where we are going.”

United Way has also shifted some staff to new positions and eliminated positions, including its chief operating officer. United Way now has 105 full-time employees.

“It’s really important for United Way to have more boots on the ground for donors and community partners,” Caruso said.

Fundraising experts said the shifting donor landscape, especially among younger donors, is affecting nonprofits across the country.

“We are seeing donors look to give directly to the causes they care about and are increasingly less interested in giving to institutions who do it for them,” said Jake Blumberg, who teaches nonprofit courses at Hamline University and the University of St. Thomas. Blumberg is also the executive director of Give MN, which hosts Give to the Max Day. “It’s a trend that is likely going to continue. The trends we are seeing are not unique to the United Way.”