Extreme cold drew ever closer Thursday to the Twin Cities and other parts of Minnesota, make its presence known before the lowest of temperatures have even arrived and will overstay its welcome well into next week.

The deep freeze proved appropriate but unfortunate in timing as organizers of the Winter Carnival decide to cancel Thursday night's Moon Glow Parade in downtown St. Paul out of concern for spectators. Also, several fun carnival snow events scheduled for Friday but expected to resume Saturday morning.

Authorities in Chaska warned motorists of an impromptu skating rink that developed on Pioneer Trail, a key thoroughfare in the southwest metro suburb, thanks to a water main break. Police said the road would be closed from Village Road to Hwy. 41 for much of the morning commute Thursday.

Otherwise, western Minnesota was dealing not only with severe cold weather but strong winds that were picking up ground snow and creating blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Many school districts have chosen to delay classes until conditions improve.

Now, as for that forecast, the expectation is for below-zero temperatures starting Thursday night into Friday morning. And the plunge gets more extreme next week.

Look for lows in the single digits below zero well into the weekend — we might stay above zero Sunday night — but then the distance from the big goose egg only grows. Forecasters anticipate lows hovering around minus-20 starting Tuesday night and continuing for a couple of days after that.