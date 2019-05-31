There will be no suspension of organized trash collection in St. Paul, even if the city has to tap its budget reserves to pay for it, Mayor Melvin Carter declared Friday.

At a news conference, Carter said the city intends to appeal a judge’s ruling Thursday that ordered St. Paul to suspend its garbage program by June 30. Ramsey County District Judge Leonardo Castro’s order placed on hold the fees that city can charge property owners for trash collection.

No matter what happens in court, Carter said the city will not breach its five-year contract with a consortium of haulers. That means paying the haulers for more than 73,000 households for the rest of 2019, which will cost an estimated $13 million, the mayor said.

The city might have to take that from budget reserves, Carter said. And to replenish those reserves, the property tax levy for 2020 could be increased. Carter was asked if the city might move to paying for hauling through property taxes in the future.

“It’s a possibility,” he said.

On Thursday, Castro ruled in favor of St. Paul residents who sued to have the city’s organized trash collection system put to a vote. He ruled that the system be suspended by the end of June until voters can decide whether they want the city to oversee their trash collection.

The city reached a five-year agreement with a consortium of garbage haulers that standardized rates, pickup days and neighborhood assignments. Residents were previously required to contract with haulers on their own.

Organized trash collection began in October.

Last year, the City Council rejected a petition from residents to put the issue up for a vote, prompting some to file suit earlier this year asking for judicial intervention. The city’s charter allows residents to petition to have ordinances put up for a vote. Critics of the city’s organized trash system gathered 6,469 signatures asking that residents be allowed to vote on the ordinance governing collection, the judge said.

The city, Castro wrote, responded by arguing that the city charter was pre-empted by state laws, and that putting the issue to a vote would amount to unconstitutional interference in the city’s contract with trash haulers.

Castro delayed suspension of the program to give homeowners time to arrange their own services. Carter said that won’t be necessary.

“Trash collection will continue uninterrupted in St. Paul,” the mayor said.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.