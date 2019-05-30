A judge ruled Thursday in favor of St. Paul residents who want the city’s organized trash collection system put to a vote in November.

Three residents filed a lawsuit in February in Ramsey County District Court, upset that the city had reached agreement in 2017 with a consortium of garbage haulers without first putting the matter to a referendum. The agreement standardized rates, pickup days and neighborhood assignments.

Residents were previously required to contract with haulers on their own.

“It’s huge,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, Greg Joseph, said of Thursday’s ruling. “It’s the right thing. We’re very, very happy.”

St. Paul City Attorney Lyndsey Olson could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

Judge Leonardo Castro’s ruling also called for the city’s ordinance enforcing the trash collection system to be suspended on June 30. That means residents will have to find their own garbage haulers between now and the end of next month.

“It’s inconvenient, maybe, but this is the law,” Joseph said.

Joseph’s clients — Bruce Clark, Peter Butler and Ann Dolan — had argued in their suit that the organized trash collection system should be immediately suspended until residents could vote on the issue.

Castro ruled that the trash collection system will be placed on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, or, that the City Council can call for a special election before Election Day.

The City Council rejected a petition last year for a referendum on the plan, noting that it was not appropriate to put it to a vote. Residents belonging to the group St. Paul Trash and other opponents of the system fought the council’s decision.

Alisa Lein, a leader of the St. Paul Trash group, previously said while some people prefer the city’s new system, others have reported problems with customer service, higher prices and residents not being allowed to share carts or opt out of the plan.

“We anticipate that the city of St. Paul will appeal this,” Joseph said. “You probably haven’t heard the last of this.”