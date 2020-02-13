Jason Zucker had been rumored to be on the trade block in recent seasons and was almost shipped out twice in the past year.

But when he answered a call from General Manager Bill Guerin on Monday night while at home, Zucker was still shocked to learn he was no longer with the Wild.

But once it sunk in where he was going, to Pittsburgh to join a Penguins squad making a serious push at the Stanley Cup, Zucker became excited.

“It’s obviously an amazing opportunity to play with some amazing players,” he said by phone from Pittsburgh. “For me, that’s all I can ask for as far as hockey goes.”

Since finding out his NHL address has changed, Zucker has felt mixed emotions during a whirlwind transition.

It felt bizarre to slip on a different colored jersey Tuesday night when he made his Penguins debut in Pittsburgh, but he was grateful for the warm welcome from new teammates.

Jason Zucker (16) conferred with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby during the team’s 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

And while leaving his family behind in the Twin Cities is tough, Zucker left with lifelong memories and a mission to continue to grow a legacy that became about much more than hockey.

“It’s a bittersweet time,” he said.

A 2010 second-round draft pick the Wild traded up to make, Zucker arrived in Minnesota as a prospect vying to become an NHLer.

Through parts of nine seasons, that’s exactly what he accomplished — turning into a key forward with eye-catching speed, a skill set that would become his reputation and help explain why he appealed to other teams.

“I definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without the great linemates and teammates I had,” said Zucker, whose 132 goals in 456 games rank fourth in franchise history.

What stands out to him, though, when he reflects on his time with the Wild is the people: everyone in the organization from valet attendants and the locker-room security staff to the front office and his coaches and teammates.

“I’m forever grateful for all the amazing times we had,” the winger said. “That for me is something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

That connection, however, extended beyond the rink.

During the 2017-18 season, Zucker and his wife Carly, a KFAN radio personality, began a campaign to raise funds to build the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. This endeavor started after Zucker developed a special bond with Tucker Helstrom, whom Zucker met at the hospital while Helstrom was battling brain cancer. Helstrom passed away in 2016.

“Obviously, Tucker had a massive, massive impact on Carly and I and every aspect of our lives,” said Zucker, who is the reigning King Clancy Award winner for his humanitarian work. “With [the campaign] #Give16, for us we just wanted to make sure that we left a legacy of just trying to help the kids within the hospital.”

Although his job has now taken him elsewhere, Zucker still plans to continue his charity work in the Twin Cities. His family is actually remaining here for the rest of the season before hashing out its future living situation. The Zuckers have two daughters, Sophia and Stella, and a son, Hendrix.

“That’s still going to be a massive, massive part of Carly and I,” Zucker said of their involvement in the community. “We’re looking forward to continue that in the years to come.”

Rangers vs. Wild, 7 tonight, Xcel Energy Center

Projected Wild lineup

Zach Parise-Eric Staal-Kevin Fiala

Alex Galchenyuk-Luke Kunin-Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno-Joel Eriksson Ek-Jordan Greenway

Ryan Donato-Mikko Koivu-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Greg Pateryn

Alex Stalock

Key numbers

10: Points for winger Kevin Fiala during a five-game point streak.

1: Power play goal for defenseman Jared Spurgeon in each of the last two games.

4-0-1: Record for the Wild in its last five games vs. the Rangers.

15: Power play goals for the Wild over its last 11 games.

4: Assists for defenseman Ryan Suter in the last five games.

About the Rangers

New York is in the midst of a three-game road trip that started with a 4-1 win over the Jets on Tuesday. Overall, the Rangers have won five of their last seven. They also nabbed the first game of the season vs. the Wild, prevailing 3-2 in overtime on Nov.25. New York has scored at least three goals in four of the last five games. Winger Artemi Panarin leads the team in goals (28), assists (46) and points (74).