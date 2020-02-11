Two weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Wild started to tweak its roster by sending veteran winger Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Wild gets a conditional first-round pick this summer and 19-year-old defenseman Calen Addison, who helped Canada to a world junior championship in January. Forward Alex Galchenyuk, the third overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft, and whose contract expires at the end of the season, also is coming to Minnesota.

Long rumored to be on the move from the Wild, Zucker has three seasons left on a five-year, $27.5 million contract. This season, he has 14 goals and 29 points through 45 and missed time because of a broken leg.

The first-round pick is conditional on the Penguins making the playoffs. If they don’t, it would be a first rounder in 2021.

The offensive minded Addison, 5-10 and 185 pounds, skates for Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League. A second-round pick (53rd overall) by Pittsburgh in 2018, he has 10 goals and 33 assists in 39 games. He was a standout in the world junior tournament with nine points in seven games.

Galchenyuk, 25, is a sixth-year pro who has also played for the Canadiens and Coyotes. He has 108 career goals and 147 assists in 418 NHL games; this season, he has five goals and 12 assists in 45 games.

Wild get: Alex Galchenyuk has 108 goals and 147 assists in 418 career games.

A native of Milwaukee, Galchenyuk was a junior standout for Sarnia of the Ontario Hockey League and played for the U.S. junior national team when it won gold in 2013. He was taken by Montreal with the No. 3 pick, behind Nail Yakupov and Ryan Murray, as an 18-year-old. The Wild took defenseman Matt Dumba four choices later.

Zucker played all of his nine NHL seasons for the Wild, amassing 132 goals and 111 assists in 456 games. He won the NHL’s King Clancy Award for humanitarian work following the 2018-19 season.

His best season was in 2017-18 when he had 33 goals and 64 points. The previous season he led the NHL with a +34 plus/minus.

Before the Wild’s 3-2 loss to Colorado on Sunday, Zucker said he was aware of the trade rumors surrounding him.

That was also the case in the offseason and before the deadline last season, with the Wild on two separate occasions nearly trading Zucker, who is married to KFAN Radio personality Carly Zucker. The couple has three children.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Zucker said Tuesday. “I’m done dealing with it. I’m done worrying about it.”