– Damaged scrolls and prayer books salvaged from the fire that claimed a Duluth synagogue in September burned in a garage fire this weekend.

“We have every reason to believe this is entirely circumstantial,” said city spokesperson Kate Van Daele. “The fact those artifacts were in the garage doesn’t appear to have anything to do with the fire.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and more details are expected next week.

“As soon as we can provide more information we will,” Van Daele said. “This is devastating.”

The nearly 120-year-old Adas Israel Congregation synagogue burned down after a homeless man started a pile of clothes on fire to keep warm and ran after the fire grew out of control early in the morning Sept. 9.

Damages were estimated above $1.4 million and claimed many irreplaceable artifacts, including Torah scrolls brought from Europe. Ultimately eight of 14 scrolls at the synagogue were recovered in September.

Congregation leader Phillip Sher told WDIO-TV the scrolls were being stored in a garage before they were to be buried according to Jewish law and that they still will be.

Firefighters responded to a garage fire on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the city’s Central Hillside neighborhood. There were no injuries reported.