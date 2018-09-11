A 17-year-old is charged with attempted murder for shooting an apparent marijuana dealer during an exchange last week in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood that turned deadly.

Jayvon Malone was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with one count each of second-degree attempted murder with intent, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and first-degree aggravated robbery. Authorities are seeking to certify him as an adult.

Authorities allege that Malone and Kalon Harvey-Brown both drew guns on the marijuana dealer, identified only by the initials “NB,” and planned to rob him. The dealer allegedly fired first, court documents said, after he heard the two talk about shooting him.

Wilbert Harris-McCalister, 19, was riding in Malone’s car and was killed in the gunfire that erupted shortly after 9 a.m. Sept. 7. on Avon Street near Carroll Avenue.

Harvey-Brown, 22, of St. Paul, was charged Monday with aggravated first-degree robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The dealer turned himself into authorities and allegedly said that he fired at Harvey-Brown and then at Harris-McCalister because he thought Harris-McCalister was reaching for a gun in his waistband.

No case for the alleged dealer has been presented to the county attorney’s office for review. However, police said the shooting remains an open investigation.

According to the charges against Malone: Malone had been on a furlough from the juvenile correctional facility in Red Wing when a warrant was issued on Aug. 8 because he failed to return. He was in custody for first-degree aggravated robbery.

Malone approached NB the morning of the shooting and asked to buy marijuana. The four men met up a short time later.

The dealer shot at Harvey-Brown and Malone shot at the dealer, who then shot Harris-McCalister, charges said. A witness told police that Malone got into a car and then exited in order to move Harris-McCalister’s body out of the way before fleeing.

Harris-McCalister’s mother told police she had made dinner for her son and Malone the previous evening.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Malone driving the car into a parking lot four blocks from the scene. Authorities later recovered a handgun in the lot.