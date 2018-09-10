St. Paul police identified the man found fatally shot in the street last week as Wilbert McCalister.

McCalister, 19, of St. Paul, was found about 9:10 a.m. Friday lying on Avon Street near Carroll Avenue. He died at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.

Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman, said there were no other updates in the case.

CHAO XIONG