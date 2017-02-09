Finally, some good retail news for Nicollet Mall.

Target Corp. CEO Brian Cornell told a group of Twin Cities business and civic leaders Thursday that the company is investing $10 million in a full renovation of the downtown Minneapolis store located next to its headquarters.

The top-to-bottom remodel will include a street level grocery area with better “grab to go” and beverage options. It also means stenciled concrete floors, wood plank walls, newer merchandise displays and more self-checkout lanes.

Construction will begin next month and is scheduled to be completed by early September. The store will remain open during the renovation.

In addition to the Nicollet Mall store, Target’s stores in St. Paul’s Midway and in St. Louis Park at Highway 100 will undergo complete renovations this year. Another 22 Twin Cities-area Target stores will get smaller updates, including the addition of more self-checkout lanes.

Cornell made the announcement at the annual meeting of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. He told the group that Target is deeply committed to the city and believes that a vibrant retail scene is an essential part of a successful central business district.

CEO Brian Cornell said Target plans a $10 million renovation of its downtown Nicollet Mall store.

In the last several weeks, there’s been a string of setbacks for Nicollet Mall’s other retail offerings. Macy’s said last month that it is pulling the plug on its massive downtown store at 7th Street. The two-story Barnes & Noble store down the street also is closing this spring. The Gap and Sports Authority are already shuttered.

The downtown council has recently formed a committee looking at how to lure back more retail to the area. A Saks Off 5th store opened in City Center last year, and a Nordstrom Rack said it will open store this fall in the former Gap space in the IDS Center.

The two-story Target store on Nicollet Mall, one of its top-performing stores in the state, first opened in October 2001 and initially wowed downtown shoppers with its separate escalators to carry shopping carts. But in recent years, Target has been opening much more impressive looking stores in cities such as Boston, Chicago, Seattle and New York. So the remodel will bring it more up to speed with those counterparts.

Last year, Target did complete renovations of 39 stores across its chain of 1,800 stores, including its stores in Roseville and Chaska. Target is expected to reveal more in the coming weeks about how many stores it plans to remodel nationwide this year.

Retailers often update their stores. For Target, the store remodels with new displays such as mannequins and lower tables in its home decor area has been a key part of its strategy to keep its stores looking fresh and to entice shoppers to keep coming back at a time when online shopping continues to eat away at its business. The company is currently trying to get out of a nine-month slump in which sales and traffic to its stores have been declining.

As part of its growth strategy, Target has also been opening new smaller-format stores in cities. It will open another such store in uptown Minneapolis this October, similar to the stores it’s already located in Dinkytown and Highland Park.

As for the Nicolet Mall store, the remodel will also include LED lighting. gray walls instead of red, an expanded Starbucks and CVS pharmacy, an enhanced grocery department that will be located right near the entrance, and a dedicated counter to pickup online orders on the second floor.

Because so many of Target’s own corporate employees shop at the Nicollet Mall, skewing its data, Target in recent years has made its northeast Minneapolis store a few miles away in the Quarry its core test store where it experiments with new merchandise displays and enhancements. That store recently rolled out a new Sephora-like display in the beauty department with lower displays you can walk around and big digital screens against the wall.