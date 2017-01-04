Gallery: CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com February 6, 2008 � Minneapolis MN � Macy�s � Pedestrians walked in and out of Macy�s in the skyway connecting it to the IDS Building in downtown Minneapolis, MN on Wednesday. ORG XMIT: MIN2016010714182728

Gallery: Aimee Andreotti of Chanhassen took her 2-year-old twins to see Santa at the Macy's in downtown Minneapolis. (They weren't happy about it.)

Gallery: Rhododendrons and a Little Twist cherry tree (left) were among the plants that framed Dale Bachman as he toiled along with many others to prepare the Northeast Garden.

Gallery: Laura Schara, fashion director looked over a lineup of clothes on models on Macy's 12th floor in preparation for the Glamorama fashion blow-out.

Gallery: Laura Schara, fashion director, and Cindy Warner (blue dress right) look over a lineup of clothes on models on Macy's 12th floor in preparation for the Glamorama fashion blow-out.

Gallery: Maretta VanBeck, 11, of Freeport checked out some many of the flowers at a very close distance.

Gallery: People walk in the skyway over Nicollet Mall in and out of Macy's in downtown Minneapolis.

Macy's Inc. is selling its downtown Minneapolis store and will close it in March, two people with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday, bringing an end to more than a century of department store retailing in the heart of the city.

The company agreed to sell the property, which consists of three buildings with a total of nearly 1 million square feet along Nicollet Mall, for more than $40 million to 601W Cos., a New York investment firm. A formal announcement may come later today or tomorrow.

Macy's now fills only about half of the space. 601W plans to redevelop the buildings into a mix of office space, with large open floor plans, and lower-level retail space.

For decades, the property was the headquarters and flagship store of the Dayton Co., forerunner of Target Corp. The company was initially known for its Dayton's chain, a regional department store power for much of the 20th century.

The oldest portion of the property, at 7th and Nicollet, was built in 1902 and has the most ornate exterior. Two adjoining structures were built in 1913 and 1929 with more modern styles.

In the middle of the century, Dayton's was one of four giant department store properties in downtown Minneapolis. Shoppers could visit Donaldson's, J.C. Penney, Powers Dry Goods and Dayton's in what became known as the "four-block walk."

Macy’s is negotiating the sale of its downtown Minneapolis property, a move that is likely to result in the downsizing or closing of its store on Nicollet Mall.

Cincinnati-based Macy's acquired the property in its 2005 merger with May Department Stores, which a year earlier had purchased from Target what had become known as the department store group, a business that consisted of the former Dayton's chain and the former stores of Chicago-based Marshall Field's.

For a decade, Macy's kept up in the downtown Minneapolis store many of the traditions that originated at Dayton's, including a spring flower show and a holiday display on the eighth floor. It ended a summer fashion show in 2015 after 23 years.

Macy's continued to operate two restaurants that originated at Dayton's, The Oak Grill and Skyroom, which are on the 12th floor and opened in 1947. In 2013, it renovated The Oak Grill, a fine dining room anchored by a 300-year-old fireplace Dayton's brought from England.

Speculation abounded about the fate of the Minneapolis store as Macy's closed stores in other city centers around the country, including its downtown St. Paul site in March 2013.

But in late 2015, Macy's reaffirmed its commitment to what it called flagship properties in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Minneapolis. It changed course last spring by hiring Eastdil Secured and Goldman Sachs to negotiate redevelopment options on a case-by-case basis for its downtown flagship buildings. The Star Tribune reported in October that Macy's was looking to shed the downtown property and either close or downsize the retail store.

City Center Realty Partners, a San Francisco real estate firm with an office in Minneapolis, rose to the top of a list of interested buyers. But, last month, sources close to the negotiations said that the deal was falling apart.

Calls to 601W's chief executive Mark Karasick and the office of Stephen J. Livaditis, senior managing director at Eastdil in Chicago, were not returned. Macy's notified the city of Minneapolis Wednesday morning that it will close in March. City officials declined to comment.

The former Macy's property in St. Paul was acquired by the Port Authority of St. Paul, which in the last 18 months worked with a developer to transform that 360,000-square-foot property into a mixed-use building that includes a practice facility for the Minnesota Wild hockey team.

Macy's has department stores at several malls around the Twin Cities: the Mall of America in Bloomington, Rosedale Center in Roseville, Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka, Southdale Center in Edina, Maplewood Mall in Maplewood and Burnsville Center in Burnsville. It also has two furniture galleries in the region.

Staff writer Nicole Norfleet contributed to this report.