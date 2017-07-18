In a talk at a tech conference in Aspen today, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the he’s concerned about a drop off in spending among Hispanic customers in the last few months, a key demographic for the Minneapolis-based retailer.

He said retail sales among that group has been down about 11 percent in recent months. (A Target spokesman said later that Cornell was referencing industrywide data from the research firm NPD Group.)

“There’s almost a cocooning factor,” he said at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen. “They are staying at home. They are going out less often, particularly along border towns in the United States. You’re seeing a change in behavior.”

He didn’t specifically mention the election of President Donald Trump, whose campaign prominently featured the promise of building a wall at the border with Mexico. But he said it was a retail-wide issue that Target is looking at how to address.

“We’ve seen a significant change as everyone in retail has with the way the Hispanic consumer in the United States has been shopping in 2017,” he added.

In a wide-ranging interview, Cornell also weighed in other topics such as the Amazon-Whole Foods deal and the company’s approach to innovation.

Here are some other highlights:

--On the Amazon-Whole Foods deal: “It wasn’t a surprise that that deal took place for us. But what it did do is really validate what we’ve been talking about for almost four years now and that is that in today’s environment, stores still matter. And even for Amazon, I think there’s a recognition that a physical store and proximity is important to the consumer.”

--On recent cutbacks to certain innovation projects at Target: “I’ve learned a lot. And I’ve made a lot of mistakes. I think about some of the things that we were working on. We had some great experiences with entrepreneurs we had brought in and gave them some seed money and said, ‘Alright, go think about the future.’ Unfortunately, they were drifting out to another universe. We had to reel things back in and say, ‘Alright, innovation has to first start with what is our guest expecting from Target and how does it help our core enterprise? And what are the things we can do to build a stronger brand?’ So we’re directing a lot more of our innovation energy towards strengthening the company, meeting the needs of the consumer, being much more competitive as we go forward.”

--On Target’s approach to acquisitions/partnerships with outside brands such as its recent investment with Casper: “In today’s retail environment, partnerships are really important. We can’t do everything ourselves. We’re very selective about who we partner with. We spent a lot of time with Philip (Krim, founder of Casper). I personally spent a lot of time in his office getting to know him and his team…Partners are very important today and they will be even more important going forward.”