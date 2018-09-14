Octogenarian Lillian Kuller struck the intruder who burglarized her St. Paul home in 1987 and swore at him as the two tussled, but was strangled to death in a case that remained unsolved for 30 years.

Serial burglar Michael A. Withers, 60, pleaded guilty Friday morning to killing Kuller, 81, as three of Kullers’ granddaughters watched in disbelief and anger while he recounted some details that contradicted police evidence.

“He’s a liar,” granddaughter Patti Seal said after the hearing.

Withers pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court to second-degree murder without intent and agreed to a prison sentence of 20 years. A count of second-degree murder with intent was dismissed as part of the plea.

Although Withers admitted to strangling Kuller, he testified in court that she let him into her home when he posed as a UPS delivery man, and that he didn’t ransack the house before fleeing. Authorities found an open window in the home and the house ransacked with drawers left on the very bed where Kuller’s body was found with a pillow over her face.

“There’s no way this guy is telling the truth,” said granddaughter Harmony Kuller.

Michael A. Withers

The granddaughters weren’t surprised to hear that their grandmother, a Chicago native who danced on Broadway and in the Ziegfeld Follies, fought back.

“She was a fighter,” said granddaughter Cindy Brill. “Fiesty.”

“No holds barred,” said Harmony Kuller.

The granddaughters believe Withers broke into Kuller’s home, because she was cautious about opening the door to people.

Withers was charged in March 2017 after DNA evidence was pieced together. Authorities believe Withers broke into Kuller’s duplex in the 1200 block of Goodrich Avenue, where the widow lived alone, sometime between the late night hours of Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 1987, according to the criminal complaint.

Withers tesitifed Friday that the murder occurred on Feb. 1.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office ruled that Kuller died of asphyxia.

Though investigators were on Withers’ tracks for decades, following his footsteps in the snow from a burglary scene to his home, or catching him on surveillance video sticking a gun in a Subway shop employee’s face while an accomplice locked another in the freezer, they never had enough evidence to charge him in connection with Kuller’s death.

Authorities had performed DNA tests on evidence, but it wasn’t until Y-chromosome profile tests on “various pieces of evidence,” including Kuller’s fingernail clippings, were performed that a solid match was linked to Withers. Those results were just received in March 2017.

Withers lived about a mile from Kuller’s home at the time of her killing. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 30.