An already incarcerated man was charged Thursday morning in the murder of 81-year-old Lillian Kuller, who was found dead in her ransacked St. Paul home 30 years ago.

Michael A. Withers, 58, a prisoner at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with one count each of second-degree murder with intent and second-degree murder without intent. Withers was sentenced in 2014 to a little over five years in prison for an unrelated first-degree burglary case.

The criminal complaint filed against Withers shows that authorities had been on his trail for years. In 2010, DNA evidence collected from clippings of Kuller’s fingernails contained a mixture of DNA from two or more people. Withers, whose DNA was in the state’s database due to other criminal convictions, and a woman living in St. Cloud could not be ruled out as contributors.

In 2013, the Ramsey County attorney’s office declined to file charges against Withers or the woman from St. Cloud.

The county attorney’s office reopened the case in 2016. In March 2017, Y-chromosome profile tests on “various pieces of evidence,” including Kuller’s fingernail clippings, and found matches with Withers.

A news release issued Thursday morning said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell would address the charges at a 12:15 p.m. news conference.

Star Tribune archives show that 30 years ago on Feb. 1, 1987, Kuller was found dead in her bedroom in the 1200 block of Goodrich Av.

Kuller, 81, was a widow and lived alone. Her house appeared to have been burglarized, and household items were strewn about.

“Somebody was in the house and ransacked it, but we don’t know what was taken,” police Lt. Russell Bovee said in a 1987 Star Tribune article.

Authorities said the day after the killing that no weapon was found, and that they had no suspects.

According to multiple Star Tribune articles published in 1987 on the case:

A few days after Kuller’s death, Bovee told the Star Tribune that he suspected that she knew her killer, but did not elaborate further in the article.

Days later, a man who lived in the 900 block of Goodrich Av. near Kuller was stabbed several times with a screwdriver by a burglar who was in his apartment.

“He was screaming he would kill me,” said the victim, who survived stab wounds to the chest, back, ankles and shins.

Police tried to determine whether the suspect could be connected to other crimes in the area, including three robberies of older women in their homes the previous October, and Kuller’s killing.

Deputy Police Chief Ted Brown told the Star Tribune in a Feb. 12, 1987 article that no connections had been established at the time.

Kuller’s body was found by a renter of the house’s upper level who descended a common hall stairway and found that the door to Kuller’s living room had been left open.

Her body was found fully clothed on her bed, Bovee said. Police believed she was killed between 11 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 1 a.m. on Feb. 1. There was no sign of forced entry.

Kuller grew up in Chicago, where her father had been relatively prosperous and a well known opera singer, performing once for the czar of Russia. But the Depression hit the family hard, and while still a teenager, Kuller, then Lillian Garmisa, began dancing professionally to help her father and mother feed 13 children.

In the 1920s she danced on Broadway with the likes of Buddy Ebsen and Eddie Cantor. She danced with the Ziegfeld Follies. Later, she was watching the old Jackie Gleason variety show on television with her daughter-in-law, Raleigh Kuller, and the June Taylor dancers appeared.

“ `Raleigh,’ “ her daughter-in-law recalled Lillian Kuller saying, “‘I danced with her when she was just a chorus girl.’ ”

Kuller danced in Minneapolis in 1930 for a show at the old Radio City Theatre and met Nate Kuller, whose family owned Minnesota Knitting Mills. They married, bought a duplex in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood and had two children,

“She was in that house for 50 years,” her son, Michael Kuller, said in a Feb. 3, 1987 Star Tribune article. “We couldn’t get her to leave … Funny, when my dad was living she used to say the house was too big, but after he died, she wouldn’t leave.”

