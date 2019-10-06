While the Vikings’ discipline for Stefon Diggs apparently cost the receiver a large sum of money following his absences this week, he’ll play on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Diggs is on the Vikings’ 46-man active roster for Sunday’s game against the Giants, and has been on the field catching passes from practice squad quarterback Jake Browning during warmups. He’ll be one of their four active receivers today, with Davion Davis on the inactive list once again.

Sources said the Vikings held a meeting with their six captains — Kirk Cousins, Kyle Rudolph, Riley Reiff, Everson Griffen, Anthony Barr and Linval Joseph — this week to discuss the Diggs situation. It’s my understanding most players were amenable to Diggs playing on Sunday, and the decision to fine Diggs allowed the Vikings to say they dealt with the situation, without hurting themselves from a competitive perspective. They remain thin at wide receiver behind Diggs and Adam Thielen, so it never seemed terribly plausible Diggs would sit out in a game the Vikings badly need to win.

Here is the Vikings’ full list of inactives. Mackensie Alexander (elbow) and Kentrell Brothers (hamstring/wrist) had already been ruled out on Friday:

CB Mackensie Alexander

LB Kentrell Brothers

DT Hercules Mata’afa

DT Armon Watts

C Brett Jones

T Oli Udoh

WR Davion Davis