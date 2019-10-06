Stefon Diggs was fined more than $200,000 by the Vikings for missing practices and mandatory meetings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, according to a report by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Diggs, who returned to practice Thursday and acknowledged his frustration with the Vikings offense and the possibility of being traded, is expected to play Sunday in New York after head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he’d “already” been punished — meaning the fines. Diggs declined to talk Friday when approached by a reporter inquiring about his punishment.

The possibility of Diggs being traded before the Oct. 29 deadline, or after the season, remains as the Vikings front office has reportedly told inquiring teams it’ll budge with a massive offer. Diggs’ dissatisfaction has been known by teammates for months, sources told the Star Tribune this week, meaning it may not go away very quickly.

Vikings just posted this to their Snapchat account, of Stefon Diggs getting on the plane for New York. From what I understand, the team had a meeting with its captains to discuss the situation this week. Expectation is Diggs plays tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kDNQhVmhnK — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) October 5, 2019

The NFL collective bargaining agreement allows teams to fine by discretion if it’s “the same player” committing “repeated offenses in the same League Year,” or they deem his conduct “detrimental” to the team.