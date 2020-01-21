Leery of new property tax hikes, St. Paul leaders want to impose a local sales tax to pay for repairs to crumbling streets, development of more affordable housing and the launch of prekindergarten programs citywide.

St. Paul council members are expected to pass a resolution Wednesday that commits the city to exploring a new local option sales tax and asks Mayor Melvin Carter to hire a lobbyist to suss out state support during the upcoming legislative session.

Even if the Legislature gives St. Paul authority to impose the tax, it would have to go before city voters in a referendum. The amount of the tax won’t be determined until later, but it would be in addition to the existing half-cent local sales tax that pays for economic development projects, including the Xcel Energy Center and CHS Field.

St. Paul relies heavily on property tax revenue to fund city operations and services. In December, a divided council approved a $9 million property tax bump as part of the 2020 budget — the sixth consecutive increase since 2014.

Council Member Rebecca Noecker, one of the resolution co-authors, said the sales tax would address pressing city needs that are beyond the capacity of the general fund. Last year, council members called on the state for support after a report from the Public Works department showed the city would have to double its maintenance spending to stay ahead of potholes and pavement failures on its 762-mile street network.

Sales tax dollars would allow the city to make big investments that could attract businesses and residents to the capital city, Noecker said.

“St. Paul could be a much stronger contributor to regional growth,” she said.

