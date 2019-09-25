One day after another St. Paul killing pushed the number of fatal shootings to eight this month alone, the spike in homicidal violence continued to reverberate from residential neighborhoods to City Hall.

More than a third of the city’s 22 homicides this year occurred this month. Unless the killings stop, the city’s on pace to exceed the worst year in the past decade — 24 homicides in 2017. The high-water marks in recent history were 34 in 1992 followed by 29 in 1994.

“We are seeing gun violence erupt in a lot of places across town and it’s having a really destabilizing effect,” Council Member Jane Prince said. She represents and lives in Dayton’s Bluff where the latest shooting occurred, calling the neighborhood “a great multicultural, diverse community.”

Tuesday night’s shooting occurred in a residential area near the intersection of N. Mendota Street and E. Fremont Avenue. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. and found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man, identified by a relative as Terry Latif Edwards, died at the scene.

Edwards, 36, moved to St. Paul from Chicago roughly 10 years ago, after his grandmother died, Sari Edwards said. According to the Minnesota court and corrections records, he was released from prison on Aug. 19. He had been sentenced to 21 months and served about a year. He was still under court supervision.

He died on a sidewalk in a residential neighborhood of large, wooden, older single-family homes in various states of upkeep. A few homes on nearby blocks had green-and-white lawn signs that read, “East Side Pride.”

“Everybody’s trying to figure it out and get through this,” said Prince, who lives within blocks of the latest shooting.

Chelsea and Christopher Slinde were walking half a block down on Mendota Street Wednesday when they stopped to chat with a neighbor sitting on her stoop watching over her dog in the grass.

The neighbor has been in the neighborhood more than four decades. The Slindes, who bought a house around the corner last year, are already accustomed to tuning in the police scanner.

“If you’re hearing shots, you want to know what’s going on in the neighborhood,” Chelsea Slinde said.

On Tuesday night, she heard the shots, saw the police activity in the streets and skipped the usual evening walk with the couple’s two dogs.

On their Wednesday morning walk, she picked up a shell casing one dog found on the sidewalk, sealed in plastic wrap.

As a police SUV rolled past later, Christopher Slinde ran after him to tell him about the casing.

The shootings have hit hard at a time City Hall is debating whether to decrease the number of officers on the streets. Mayor Melvin Carter’s proposed 2020 budget would reduce the police department’s sworn strength from 635 to 630. The department now has 608 officers on its payroll, 570 of whom are available to work.

The Slindes weren’t sure a stronger police presence is the issue.

“It’s great to clean up blood, but they should have more interventions beforehand,” she said.

There was no visible blood on the street Wednesday nor were there any makeshift memorials or passersby paying tribute to the victim. The shooting came hours after the city was roiled by the remnants of another fatal incident. Earlier in the day, police released body camera footage from Officer Steven Mattson who fatally shot Ronald K. Davis on Sept. 15.

On Wednesday, Carter issued a statement about the latest shooting, saying, “The violence we have endured over the past few weeks is heartbreaking and unacceptable. Ending these cycles — and dismantling the root causes behind them — is our highest priority.”

Prince agreed about tackling root causes, but brought up the mayor’s aim at cutting police officers.

“This (shooting) reinforces my belief that now is not the time to be talking about cuts to the police department,” she said.

Prince said she plans to attend a “Stop Gun Violence” public forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at Arlington Hills Lutheran Church, 1115 Greenbrier Street. The event is sponsored party by the St. Paul NAACP and is billed as a “Community discussion for the healing of our community.”

The outbreak of violence has been a surprise.

“I’m no expert but I don’t think anybody saw this coming,” she said, but amid the difficult time, Prince said she’s getting a hopeful message, “Everyone wants to help.”