St. Paul police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with Thursday night’s fatal shooting outside an Asian food distributor and a nearby assault that left one woman injured.

Officers located the suspect after he crashed his car into the fence line of Oakland Cemetery, said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster.

The suspect, who is from St. Paul, remains in the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune generally does not names suspects before they’ve been formally charged.

Officers responded to the 200 block of State Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. They found a man with gunshot wounds to his head and torso in the parking lot of J & P Trading, not far from the St. Paul Downtown Airport. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim after an autopsy.

Shortly after the shooting, officers responded to a report of an assault at Jackson and E. Sycamore streets. Police located an injured woman, they believe either fell or was pushed from the suspect van that crashed into the cemetery fence nearby. She remains hospitalized with a noncritical head injury.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, but was quickly caught by police. He has previous convictions for assault, disorderly conduct and drug possession.

The homicide marks St. Paul’s 31st of the year, including a fatal police shooting. Cold weather and heightened police efforts slowed a spate of violence in the city for more than six weeks until gunfire broke out along the industrial drive Thursday night.

A bouquet of flowers and a candle were left in the parking lot next to an orange cone where the victim died, not far from the building’s main entrance. Bits of yellow police tape are scattered throughout the property. A sign on the door says the business won’t reopen until Monday.