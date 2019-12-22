Multiple people are injured after a shooting in Spring Lake Park, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday.

Little information was immediately available as law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the scene.

According to scanner reports, authorities were told that five people were shot, with the medical examiner called to the scene.

Video posted by ABC Newspapers in Anoka County showed a large police presence near Dala Thai restaurant and events center, near 85th and Central avenues NE.

Online advertising said the Dala Thai Event Center was the venue for Bigg Monster's Ugly Sweater Party, an 18-plus ages event.

Check back at StarTribune.com for more on this developing story.