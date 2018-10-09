Workers across St. Paul will be earning a $15 minimum wage by 2027, if an ordinance implementing a citywide minimum wage passes in coming weeks.

The proposed ordinance, announced by Mayor Melvin Carter and Council Member Chris Tolbert at a City Hall news conference Tuesday afternoon, would start phasing in the wage increase in 2020.

City employees would reach $15 an hour first, in July 2022, followed by workers at large businesses — those with more than 100 employees — in July 2023.

Small businesses with 100 or fewer employees will reach $15 in July 2025, and micro businesses — those with five or fewer employees — will follow in July 2027.

Tolbert said the draft ordinance is a “framework of consensus.”

“It’s the culmination of months and years worth of work,” he said.

The proposed ordinance includes a lower wage for workers between the ages of 14 and 17 employed at city-approved youth training and apprentice programs. Youth workers would earn 85 percent of the current year’s small business rate for the first 90 days.

The ordinance also exempts qualified employers who employ people with disabilities, and those covered by a collective bargaining agreement. It does not exempt tipped workers.