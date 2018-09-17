Dueling demonstrations outside St. Paul City Hall on Monday painted very different pictures of the fight over a citywide minimum wage.

As in Minneapolis last year, tipped workers in St. Paul — servers, bartenders, baristas — are at odds over whether their tips should count toward the minimum wage. It's an adjustment that opponents calls a "tip penalty" and supporters call a "tip credit," and, depending which side was speaking, could make or break the restaurant industry.

Around 11 a.m., nine servers and baristas gathered outside City Hall, armed with a box of more than 300 petitions from tipped workers in St. Paul who do not want a tip adjustment.

The group argued that if St. Paul's wage ordinance — which will likely raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over several years — excludes tipped workers, those workers will be stuck with unpredictable incomes that rely on tips — a situation that can lead to sexual harassment and wage theft, they said.

Desiree King, a 34-year veteran of the St. Paul Grille downtown, said she fought decades ago for Minnesota to adopt one minimum wage for all workers, regardless of whether they get tips.

"One fair wage makes sense, and it makes sense for everyone," she said.

An hour later, about 100 tipped workers and restaurant owners marched down Kellogg Boulevard, wearing black T-shirts that read, "Restaurant workers want a tip credit."

As they reached City Hall, a chant spread through the crowd: "Save our industry! Save our tips!"

Many in the crowd were servers and bartenders who've built a career in the restaurant industry. They say that, without a tip adjustment, restaurants will be forced to raise prices, employ fewer people or switch from table service to counter service — or risk going out of business.

Jeffrey Crandall, a bartender who's worked in restaurants for 22 years, is confident he'll be able to find other work if the minimum wage ordinance passes without a tip credit and restaurants suffer as a result. What's more worrisome, he said, is the loss of a lifestyle and a community that he and other restaurant workers have come to depend on.

"We're not just fighting for a job, for income," he said. "This is a culture and a way of life for us."