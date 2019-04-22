A St. Paul man is enduring “practically unbearable” pain as he recovers from an apparent explosion that set his home ablaze Saturday, according to a son.

The blast shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday echoed throughout the West Side neighborhood and sent 74-year-old Michael L. Schultz, the lone resident in the home at the corner of Hall Avenue and Baker Street, to Regions Hospital with severe burns.

“He has 2nd degree burns to his arms, hands and head and is heavily medicated,” son Lenny Schultz said in an initial posting on a GoFundMe fundraising page started Sunday night, “but the pain is practically unbearable.”

A Regions spokeswoman said Monday morning that Michael Schultz was in fair condition.

Lenny Schultz added that his father “is lucky to be alive, and we are very appreciative to the heroic neighbors that went above and beyond to risk their lives to save my dad.”

Neighbors Israel Menendez, 48, and Paul Warner, 53, ran into the burning home and pulled Michael Schultz from the living room floor and out a window.

Neighbors, who knew Michael Schultz as “Sarge,” said he was retired and lived quietly with his cat, Tootsie.

Lenny Schultz gave an update on the fate of Tootsie, writing that she “is still unaccounted for, and we are praying for her safe return.”

As for the circumstances leading to the explosion, the Fire Department said Monday that it will be a couple weeks before investigators can shed light on that question.