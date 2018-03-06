St. Paul City Council Member Dai Thao pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday.

While running for mayor last year, Thao, 42, allegedly drove an elderly Hmong woman who did not speak English to a polling place and helped her fill out her ballot.

According to a criminal complaint filed last month, Thao confirmed that version of events to investigators. In a statement the day charges were filed, the council member said he was simply trying to help the woman vote.

After the hearing before Ramsey County Judge Richard Kyle, Thao’s attorney, Joe Dixon, said there’s not a dispute about the facts of the case. He also said there was no interpreter available at the polling place on the day Thao took the woman to vote.

“We contend that his conduct was lawful,” Dixon said.

Thao faces one gross misdemeanor charge of unlawfully marking a ballot and petty misdemeanor charges of misconduct in and near polling places and unlawfully assisting a voter. His next court appearance will be an omnibus hearing on April 2.

Thao, who placed third in the election for mayor, has been dogged by allegations of misconduct for nearly a year. In April, a lobbyist alleged that Thao’s campaign solicited a bribe. After an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Scott County attorney’s office declined to file charges.

Thao represent St. Paul’s First Ward. He has said he won’t resign his council seat, and a misdemeanor conviction would not require him to do so.