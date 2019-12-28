A slow-moving and lethal weekend storm system pelted the Twin Cities and the surrounding area with freezing rain Saturday morning, causing hundreds of crashes, two of them fatal, and the first shutdown of Metro Transit bus service in eight years.

There were 357 crashes on slick roads across the state from 5 to 10 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Two people were killed in crashes in St. Cloud and Lino Lakes, and 34 people were injured in other crashes. Spinouts numbered 149, with 13 jackknifed semitrailer trucks.

The patrol advised no travel and reminded drivers to remain in their vehicle with their seat belt on if they are involved in a crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation also advised no travel unless absolutely necessary. It was not anticipating road closures but said motorists may encounter blocked roads where crashes have occurred.

Road crews “have been out in force” since early morning, the department said, but multiple rounds of freezing rain continued to cause glare ice in late morning. Roadways were littered with crashes and their aftermath, especially on curves, and asphalt that appeared to be merely wet was extremely icy even after being salted and sanded.

For those who must go out, the department offered winter driving tips: Drive slowly on bridges, overpasses and tunnels. Use a safe speed for winter driving conditions, regardless of the posted speed limit. Maintain a safe stopping distance. Keep both hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road and stay alert.

Icy roads caused multiple crashes, shutting down a stretch of I-169 south of Hwy. 55 early Saturday in Plymouth.

The National Weather Service said road conditions were expected to improve by midafternoon after temperatures rise.

Metro Transit has suspended bus service, saying it will resume as soon as possible, while rail service continues to operate. This is the first time Metro Transit has suspended bus service since 2011, said spokesman Howie Padilla.

“It sounds horrendous,” Padilla said of driving conditions in the Twin Cities metro area.

Metro Mobility drivers will continue to operate where roads are free of ice and where safe operation is possible, the Metropolitan Council said, and asked riders to cancel unnecessary trips.

Hennepin County libraries delayed their opening till late morning, and Minneapolis solid waste and recycling collection is postponed until Monday. Many garbage haulers in St. Paul suspended collection.

Twin Cities area residents took to social media to document the icy conditions. Mark Norgren showed a young skater in Savage. CrimeWatchMpls showed an accident scene on Hwy. 36 at Edgerton Street.

Up north, the story was snow. The winter storm warning went into effect at 3 a.m. Saturday and will linger until 6 a.m. Monday for much of western and northwestern Minnesota. Cities as far-flung as International Falls, Bemidji, Hibbing, Ely, Grand Marais, Fergus Falls, Morris and Marshall woke up to snow and sleet early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

By Sunday night, those areas could have several inches of snow, with blustery winds gusting as high as 30 miles per hour. The St. Cloud area could see 2 to 5 inches, with 6 to 11 inches possible in Alexandria. Monday could bring even more snow and wind.

On Sunday, when the metro area high will be 45, rain will fall much of the day, turning to snow and sleet later in the day. Monday will be colder, with a high of just 31, and 1 to 3 inches of snowfall likely.

Southeastern Minnesota, including the city of Rochester, will be largely spared any precipitation but rain, the Weather Service said. However, it warned that minor flooding of streams and rivers in that area is possible.

So far, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day look to be dry, the Weather Service said, with a low of 17 on Tuesday night and a high of 31 on the first day of 2020.