Freezing rain and glare ice made for hazardous conditions around the Twin Cities metro Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported more than 350 crashes between 5 and 10 a.m. today. The conditions made for hazardous driving, and people were advised to stay home and to avoid all travel. But some who did stay home were able to embrace the weather conditions, as only Minnesotans can.

Some people have found ways to enjoy the ice:

Metro Transit stopped bus service for several hours this morning due to unsafe conditions:

School buses are also ... struggling:

Here's what's happening on the roads:

Nice to see people helping out today: