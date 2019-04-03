Ten prospective jurors were questioned individually Wednesday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, with eight of them being returned to the jury pool for further vetting at a later date.

The five men and three women included a male 21-year-old Minneapolis firefighter who works part-time as a paramedic at North Memorial Medical Center, a single mom of two who works as a cleaner and a young woman who said she was troubled by police use-of-force cases but could set aside her feelings at trial.

Noor, 33, is on trial for the fatal shooting of Justine ­Ruszczyk Damond on July 15, 2017. Noor shot Damond after responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home. She was unarmed when she was killed. He is charged with second-degree murder with intent, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Six more potential jurors were dismissed Wednesday. One young man was excused from the case after he told attorneys and the judge that he found it difficult to imagine a reason why anyone, including police and military personnel, should take someone’s life with gunfire. The judge and attorneys also reviewed several jury questionnaires and agreed Wednesday to strike three men and two women from the jury pool without bringing them in for any questioning. The reasons included: someone had “negative feelings” toward Somali-Americans, another didn’t believe a presumption of innocence was fair, one man’s sister is a former Minneapolis assistant police chief and they had discussed the case with each other and one prospective juror believed Noor was “reckless.”

Of a total 75 prospective jurors brought in on the first day of trial Monday, a total of 12 have been excused from the case as of Wednesday afternoon. Some were excused Tuesday after a review of their questionnaires.

The young man who was excused said his uncle had been shot in a gas station robbery several years ago, and that while his family hunts, their feelings about guns have been impacted by the incident. It was unclear in court whether the uncle was killed or not. The man said although he thought it was good that police were armed with guns, he felt that the weapons should only be discharged when “absolutely necessary,” such as when someone else first fires at them.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond

“It’s hard to understand that someone could fire a weapon at another human being and take their life,” he said.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors quickly agreed to strike him from the jury pool.

Defense attorneys questioned a young woman for several minutes after it was revealed that in her questionnaire she said that police were given “too much freedom” and that the criminal justice system can be unfair to people of color. The woman, who is white, also said that she was impacted by the 2017 acquittal of St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

“I did hear a lot about the Philando Castile case,” the woman said. “Seeing the video — it’s hard.”

Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance asked her if she could be impartial despite her answer that she was “struggling” to see how Noor could be innocent.

“I’m very aware that I don’t know everything,” the woman said.

Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett questioned the woman at length to determine whether she was sincere in proclaiming her ability to be impartial, or, whether it was a defensive reaction to being questioned about possible biases. She was kept as part of the jury pool after further questioning by the prosecution and Quaintance.

Jury selection resumes at 1:30 p.m. with questioning of 10 more prospective jurors.