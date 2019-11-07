A shareholder of Tile Shop Holdings sued to stop the company from delisting its shares Thursday, a day before trading is scheduled to stop.

The shareholder, a New York hedge fund called Wynnefield Capital, alleges in the suit that the delisting process is part of a broader effort by Tile Shop founder Robert Rucker to regain the control over the retail chain that he lost earlier this decade.

The announcement on Oct. 22 that Tile Shop would delist from the Nasdaq Stock Market, a step sometimes called “going dark,” sent the Plymouth-based company’s share value plunging by nearly two-thirds that day. In the weeks since, Rucker and two associates, Peter Jacullo III and Peter Kamin, have bought up shares and raised their combined stake in the firm to over 40%. All three sit on the board of Tile Shop.

“The Tile Shop board, comprised of a majority of directors who are directly benefiting from the go-dark scheme or are loyal to Rucker, Jacullo and Kamin, is actively breaching its fiduciary duties,” Wynnefield Capital said in the lawsuit. “Immediate judicial intervention is warranted.”

Tile Shop did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company last week turned down a Star Tribune request for interviews about the delisting decision. Tile Shop last week notified securities regulators that it intended for trading of its shares to stop this Friday.

Wynnefield Capital typically invests in small-cap stocks and purchased 80,000 shares of Tile Shop earlier this year when they were worth about $320,000, according to Thomson Reuters.

The company is one of the smaller holdings in Wynnefield’s $200 million portfolio. The stake is well below 1% of Tile Shop’s nearly 51 million outstanding shares.

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware, where Tile Shop is incorporated, portrays the delisting as a climactic step by Rucker, who is 67, to recover Tile Shop. His stake in the firm was diluted heavily when the company went public in 2012. And he was ousted as CEO following a 2014 product-sourcing scandal.

In portraying the lengths Rucker previously went to maintain control of Tile Shop, the lawsuit cited a 2005 fraud conviction for trying to cheat his ex-wife in their 2000 divorce.

“Rucker was willing to commit fraud to minimize the value of his ownership of Tile Shop to be paid to the mother of his child,” Wynnefield Capital said in the suit. “It is not beyond his character to institute a scheme to regain control of the company at the expense of public stockholders.”

The firm asked the court to halt the delisting and prevent Rucker, Jacullo and Kamin from buying more Tile Shop shares. It also wants the court to put the shares they acquired in recent weeks into a trust, adopt a poison pill that prevents them from buying more shares at a discount and award financial penalties to shareholders.

Wynnefield alleges that Rucker, Kamin and Jacullo knew that the delisting announcement would cause institutional investors who cannot hold unlisted shares to sell, which would drive down the price of Tile Shop shares. Since that announcement, Wynnefield says Rucker, Kamin and Jacullo have bought 6.57 million shares of Tile Shop stock at an average price of $1.60 per share.

Rucker stepped down as CEO of The Tile Shop in 2014 after an internal company investigation found that Rucker’s brother-in-law, the owner of a Chinese export-promotion firm, received illicit consulting fees from Chinese manufacturers who sell to Tile Shop.

On Jan. 1, 2015, Chris Homeister, the company’s chief operating officer and a former Best Buy executive, took over as CEO from Rucker. But on Oct. 27, 2017 Tile Shop announced that Homeister was stepping down and that Rucker was returning as interim CEO.

Wynnefield called Homeister “an experienced and sophisticated CEO, who ran the company well.” Wynnefield alleges that the board forced him out of the company during a “temporary snag in its growth.”

Wynnefield likened the return of Rucker to the CEO spot as “putting the proverbial fox back in the henhouse.”

Last fall, almost a year after Homeister’s departure, Tile Shop named Cabell Lolmaugh, who worked for 17 years in stores and warehouses for the company, as its new CEO. The company also disclosed in 2018 that it had resumed purchases from a Chinese manufacturer owned by Rucker’s brother-in-law.

In the lawsuit, Wynnefield called Lolmaugh a “puppet” CEO who was “completely unqualified to run the company, or any publicly traded company.”