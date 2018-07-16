Thomas R. Duvall, one of the most violent sex offenders in state history, is one step closer to being released after spending more than 30 years locked up for a series of brutal rapes of teenage girls.

In a ruling issued Monday, a three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld a lower-court ruling in favor of Duvall’s petition for conditional discharge from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP). The judges determined that the state failed to prove “by clear and convincing evidence” that Duvall did not meet the standards for provisional discharge into the community.

Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper, whose agency oversees the sex offender program, has already vowed to appeal the ruling to the Minnesota Supreme Court, setting the stage for another round of legal arguments over Duvall’s future.

“I have grave concerns about this decision,” Piper said in a written statement. “Three experts have previously testified that Thomas Duvall is not ready for life in the community and that he presents far too great a risk to public safety. I share that view and will exhaust every possible avenue of appeal.”

Duvall’s extraordinarily violent crimes — and his repeated attempts to gain release from the MSOP over the past decade — have made him one of the state’s most notorious sex offenders.

Duvall, now 62, committed his first known sexual offense in 1975, when he and two other males raped a 17-year-old girl. Three years later, he again raped a 17-year old girl whom he picked up at the Star Fair after promising to drive her home. Within months after being released from prison for that crime, he attempted to force another woman into his car and threatened her with a knife. In 1982, Duvall then raped two girls, ages 14 and 15, while threatening them with a shotgun. Then in 1987, just 12 days after his release from prison, Duvall talked his way into a Brooklyn Park apartment, bound a 17-year-old girl with an electric cord and then repeatedly raped her over a three-hour period while hitting her with a hammer.

Duvall was sentenced to 20 years in prison and was later committed in 1991 as a psychopathic personality. He has been in the final stage of treatment at the sex offender program since 2010.

At a five-day trial early last year, attorneys for Duvall urged the court to look beyond Duvall’s violent past and focus on his success in treatment. According to court records, Duvall has gone on more than 100 community outings, and had worked at a thrift store for eight years, without any incidents of inappropriate behavior. He also complied with his treatment program, and eventually became a mentor to other offenders at the MSOP, according to testimony by MSOP staff at the trial. Duvall also attended regular Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and participated in a community support group through Project Pathfinder on sexual boundaries.

The case is unusual in that it has put the Department of Human Services, which oversees the sex offender program, in the unusual position of opposing its own treatment team, who have overwhelmingly supported Duvall’s petition for discharge. At last year’s trial, three expert evaluators not employed by MSOP testified that Duvall is not ready for release, arguing that he remains fixated on deviant and violent sexual thoughts despite decades in treatment. One of these experts, Dr. James Alsdurf, a forensic psychologist, described Duvall as a sexual sadist and “obsessed with sex — most of it violent,” after reviewing Duvall’s personal journals, in which he described violent sexual fantasies.

In the end, however, the state appeals court panel relied heavily on the testimony of MSOP staff, who described him as a model detainee, in its ruling in favor of Duvall’s release.

“The evidence in the record supports the [lower court] panel’s decision that Duvall no longer requires treatment in his current setting,” the state appeals court panel said in its ruling. “Duvall has achieved the privileges of his current treatment plan, maintained a community-based support system, acted in a leadership role in the therapeutic community, and prepared for transition into the community.”