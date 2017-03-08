Linwood Kaine, the youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton's running mate in the presidential election, was one of six counter-protesters arrested during a rally supporting President Donald Trump over the weekend at the State Capitol in St. Paul.
Kaine was arrested by St. Paul Police and booked into the Ramsey County jail on probable cause of felony riot just after noon Saturday.
Kaine, 24, who attended Carleton College in Northfield, was released Tuesday. He lives in Minneapolis.
According to St. Paul Police, Kaine was part of a group of about 100 counter-protesters, some of whom set off fireworks inside the Capitol during a March4Trump rally.
Six suspects fled from the scene as officers from St. Paul and troopers from the State Patrol moved in to make arrests. Kaine was approached by a St. Paul officer but attempted to run away, police said. An officer caught him and took him to the ground where he continued to resist arrest. The officer used a chemical irritant and used a knee strike to subdue Kaine, said spokesman Steve Linders.
"He was not cooperative," Linders said.
After being cuffed, he was taken to the Ramsey County jail.
St. Paul Police arrested five suspects, and the State Patrol took one into custody.
The St. Paul rally was one of several held around the nation Saturday.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., responded to the arrest in a statement saying "We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues. They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully."
