Gallery: Riley Gulner, left, of Cottage Grove, leans her head on her boyfriend Jack Cloutier of New Brighton before the start a national March4Trump at the State Capitol Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: President Donald Trump support Jack White, middle, of Minnetonka, poses for a photo with other Trump supporters during a national March4Trump at the State Capitol Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: A crowd of President Donald Trump supporters stood on the Capitol steps during a national March4Trump at the State Capitol Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: As a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters watch from atop the steps a police officer approaches anti-Trump protesters outside the State Capitol during a national March4Trump at the State Capitol Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Paul, MN. One protester was taken into custody a short time later.

Gallery: A large crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump spilled out onto the steps after a national March4Trump Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: An anti-Trump protester exchanged words with a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters on the Capitol steps during a national March4Trump at the State Capitol Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Paul, MN. Trump supporters told the man to take his mask off and questioned whether he was a legal American. The man told them he was born in the U.S. but was afraid to take his mask off.

Gallery: Police take an anti-Trump protester into custody after a scuffle during a national March4Trump at the State Capitol Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Pamela and Milton Dvorak of Prior Lake, married 28 years, were among the President Donald Trump supporters attending a national March4Trump Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Supporters of President Donald Trump and anti-Trump protesters clashed in the hallway outside the rotunda at a national March4Trump Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Capitol police officers take an anti-Trump protestor to the crowd before taking him into custody during a clash between pro and anti-Trump supporters at a national March4Trump at the State Capitol Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: In a rotunda hallway anti-Trump protesters exchanged words with a large crowd of President Donald Trump supporters during a national March4Trump at the State Capitol Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: A national March4Trump brought out a large crowd in support of President Donald Trump to the State Capitol rotunda Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Pro President Donald Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters exchanged words in the rotunda hallway during a national March4Trump at the State Capitol Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Supporters of President Donald Trump and anti-Trump protesters clashed in the hallway outside the rotunda at a national March4Trump Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, MN.

Linwood Kaine, the youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton's running mate in the presidential election, was one of six counter-protesters arrested during a rally supporting President Donald Trump over the weekend at the State Capitol in St. Paul.

Kaine was arrested by St. Paul Police and booked into the Ramsey County jail on probable cause of felony riot just after noon Saturday.

Kaine, 24, who attended Carleton College in Northfield, was released Tuesday. He lives in Minneapolis.

According to St. Paul Police, Kaine was part of a group of about 100 counter-protesters, some of whom set off fireworks inside the Capitol during a March4Trump rally.

Six suspects fled from the scene as officers from St. Paul and troopers from the State Patrol moved in to make arrests. Kaine was approached by a St. Paul officer but attempted to run away, police said. An officer caught him and took him to the ground where he continued to resist arrest. The officer used a chemical irritant and used a knee strike to subdue Kaine, said spokesman Steve Linders.

"He was not cooperative," Linders said.

Police said they did not know until Tuesday that Linwood Kaine, the youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, was a senator’s son. Kaine was arrested Saturday at a counterprotest of a Trump rally in St. Paul

After being cuffed, he was taken to the Ramsey County jail.

St. Paul Police arrested five suspects, and the State Patrol took one into custody.

The St. Paul rally was one of several held around the nation Saturday.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., responded to the arrest in a statement saying "We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues. They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully."