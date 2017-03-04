Minor scuffles broke out Saturday in the rotunda of the Minnesota State Capitol at a pro-Trump rally that drew several hundred supporters of the president and a smaller group of counterprotesters.

The rally, one of several planned around the nation to express support for President Donald Trump and his policies, was organized by March 4 Trump, which bills itself as a grassroots organization. The Minnesota rally began at noon and runs until 4 p.m.

Participants enthusiastically chanted and waved American flags and Trump/Pence campaign signs in the rotunda before listening to several speakers.

A few minutes into the rally, scores of counterprotesters arrived, carrying their own signs, including one that read “Love Trumps Hate,” and chanting against Trump.

Some minor scuffles broke out, quickly broken up by other protesters and police officers.

Police then separated the protesters and counterprotesters, allowing the latter to gather on a broad stairway.

But the two groups continued to trade taunts, and chants and shouts reverbated through the rotunda even as most of the crowd focused on the speakers. Someone — it was unclear who, except that it was not police — sprayed a chemical irritant, causing some scattering and coughing on both sides.

Organizers of the pro-Trump event have said they want to provide a counterpoint to the anti-Trump rallies that have drawn thousands of people nationwide since the inauguration.