A police investigation is casting doubt on claims of a 83-year-old motorist that he confused the gas pedal for the brake moments before plowing into a north Minneapolis bus shelter earlier this month, injuring six people, court filings show.

An investigator with Metro Transit police, which is investigating the incident that highlighted racial tension in the north side, said that the driver’s account of the crash doesn’t align with surveillance video, which shows his van traveling westbound at a “very slow rate of speed” with brake lights activated, before suddenly accelerating as it turned directly into the shelter.

“The driver was interviewed and stated he mistook the accelerator for the brake, which contradicts the video evidence,” Metro Transit officer Paul Buzicky wrote in a search warrant affidavit. The video shows the driver, previously identified as George Jensen, of Champlin, operating the 2002 gold Ford van in a “grossly negligent manner,” Buzicky wrote.

No charges have been brought to date against Jensen in the July 9 incident.

In the weeks since the crash, Buzicky has applied for at least two warrants, one of which was to recover data from the van’s air bag sensor. It wasn’t immediately clear what the sensor — which records “data of the vehicle’s functioning, including brake usage, speed, and other vehicle operations,” the warrant said — revealed about the crash.

Metro Transit previously said that officers didn’t perform a field-sobriety test at the scene, because Jensen didn’t exhibit any signs of impairment.

Witnesses told investigators that Jensen was heading south on Lyndale Avenue and clipped the mirror of a southbound Route 22 bus that had stopped at W. Broadway to unload passengers. Jensen was then said to have backed up and struck the mirror a second time, before turning around the corner and crashing into the bus shelter on Broadway and Lyndale ­Avenue N.

Civil rights activists later blasted Metro Transit for what they say was a failure to charge Jensen, who is white, because of his race. The victims were all black.

Buzicky, the investigator, obtained updated medical records for two of the victims, Zewdu Eshetu, 56, and Richard H. Smith, 52, both of Minneapolis, who remained “medically sedated” in critical condition at the time the warrant was filed.

Another victim declined medical attention at the scene, police said. The other victims were: Napolean Durley Jr., 61, of St. Louis Park, who was taken to North Memorial, and Anthony Brown, 56, and Elmuiz E. Gubartialla, 57, both of Minneapolis, who were treated at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said the case was turned over to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office last Friday, which will decide whether criminal charges are warranted. No decision had been announced as of Friday afternoon, and a call to the county attorney’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

Staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this report.