The Twins added relief pitchers Fernando Romero, Ryne Harper and Trevor Hildenberger to their September roster on Tuesday as they continued to restock their bullpen.

Harper pitched in 56 games for the Twins before an August demotion, going 3-2 with a 3.65 ERA. He pitched in three games for the Red Wings.

Romero (pictured) was in eight games for the Twins this season, and had 35 appearances for Rochester.

Hildenberger started the season with the Twins and pitched in 19 games before being sent down on May 15. He missed two months of the minor league season because of an elbow strain, but had 8.1 scoreless innings with Rochester after being reactivated on Aug. 20.

The Twins have 36 players on the roster as they start a three-game series tonight in Boston. Randy Dobnak, with a spotless 0.00 ERA in eight innings (despite giving up 13 hits), makes his first major league start for the Twins against Boston's Rick Porcello (12-10, 5.42 ERA). First pitch is 6:10 p.m. at Fenway Park.

Luis Arraez is hitting cleanup in the Twins lineup tonight:

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Luis Arraez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Jake Cave, CF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jason Castro, C

LaMonte Wade, LF

Boston's lineup

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF