Rocco Baldelli, who led the Twins to their second 100-win season in franchise history, was voted 2019 Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America, the organization announced Tuesday.

Baldelli, at 38 the major leagues' youngest manager, is the third Twins' manager in 10 seasons to win the award, following Ron Gardenhire in 2010 and Paul Molitor in 2017. Tom Kelly also won the award in 1991.

He's the youngest manager in league history to win the award.

"Nobody takes on ... a job like this for personal accolades," Baldelli said on MLB Network's telecast of the announcement. "You take these kinds of roles because you want to do everything you can for you players, your staff and your organization."

Baldelli, who directed the Twins to a 101-61 record and American League Central championship in his first season as a manager, outpolled fellow finalists Aaron Boone of the Yankees and Kevin Cash of the Rays. Balloting for the award, which was inaugurated in 1983, was conducted among 30 BBWAA members, two in each AL city.

"I always tried to do whatever I was doing to the best of my ability, but I never looked ahead to managing actually until it played out," Baldelli said. "I had the opportunity to work with great people and learn from great people ... I've been lucky, I've been exposed to a lot."

Baldelli and Boone both had 13 first place votes; Cash had three and Houston's A.J. Hinch one. Baldelli had 13 second-place votes and two third-place votes, and Boone had nine second-place votes and four third-place votes.

Asked in September about his managing philosophy, Baldelli said: "We spend a ton of energy on [preparing a lineup each day], but that is nothing compared to the conversations that you have every day, the interactions that you have with everyone and keeping people, keeping an entire team in a good frame of mind every day for an entire season. Keeping everyone ready to play and with a smile on their face and ready to compete is really the goal here. That's the goal every day."