A Dakota County man wants his stolen crocodile back, and he’s offering a $2,000 reward.

The crocodile is actually a 10-foot-long, 160-pound stainless steel sculpture called “Crocodile.”

Its creator, artist Dale Lewis, said the toothy sculpture had been on loan and on display since Aug. 22, 2017 in downtown St. Cloud as part of the Sculpture Walk St. Cloud program.

But when Lewis went to pick up the sculpture last Saturday after the conclusion of the program, the crocodile was gone.

Lewis believes the metal beast, which was installed at 8th Avenue South and 1st Street, was last seen July 21.

It was anchored to the pavement, he said. So it didn’t just walk away.

“It’s kind of hard to believe,” Lewis said. “Where do you hide a 10-foot crocodile?”

A report has been filed with the St. Cloud police department, who are reviewing surveillance videos around the downtown area, according to Cindy Hawker, development director with the Paramount Center for the Arts, which organized the sculpture walk program.

“I’m just sick about it,” Hawker said. “I’m sorry someone would go to that length to get that crocodile.”

Lewis is also offering a $2,000 reward “for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this felony.”

“I don’t want to be buying my sculpture back,” Lewis said. But “it just upsets me that it disappeared.”

He said the piece, made out of scrap electrical enclosure boxes with butter knife teeth, has his name written on the tail. It took him about six weeks to make and is worth $6,500, he said.

Something like this has happened to Lewis before.

Mecca Page, a fine art representative who has Lewis as a client, said a four-foot-tall T-rex sculpture made by Lewis and displayed in Hastings in 2012 went missing for a couple of weeks. It was later found with a broken leg thrown in a ditch next to Hwy. 61.

Lewis, 62, of Vermillion, Minn., started making metal sculptures in 2010 after a career as a machinist and electrical technician. He’s had success, with sculptures on display now in Levee Park in Hastings and at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

But his crocodile is one of his best-travelled pieces. It’s been displayed in Bemidji, Sioux Falls and Decatur, Indiana.

“It’s always shown well, but no one’s stepped up to buy it,” he said.

The crocodile also been mounted to a roof rack of Lewis’ car as a sort of giant roof ornament.

“It spent a year and a half on top of my Honda Civic,” Lewis said. “I looked at it as advertisement, kind of like Domino’s.”

Anyone with information about the croc-napping perpetrators can contact Lewis at artistdalelewis@gmail.com or at 612-418-8652.

“The best scenario was it was some kind of joke,” Lewis said. “I don’t think there’s a secondary market for this thing.”