The Twins reinstated pitcher Adalberto Mejia from his rehab assignment and, to make room for him on the 40-man roster, outrighted infielder Ronald Torreyes to Class AAA Rochester.
Mejia will join the Twins, who start a three-game series in Oakland tonight.
Mejia, who missed 56 games because of a right calf strain, pitched in 11 games for the Twins this season before his injury. He had six rehab appearances at either Class A Fort Myers or Class AA Pensacola and threw seven scoreless innings.
Pitcher Lewis Thorpe was sent to Rochester after making his major league debut Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Twins Beat
Twins
Reliever Adalberto Mejia activated, will join Twins in Oakland
After a shaky start to the season, the lefthander went on the injured list because of a calf strain.
Twins
Twins reinstate Buxton, Gonzalez from injured list
They're available to play today in Chicago. Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade were sent back to Class AAA Rochester.
Twins
Jordan Balazovic, Royce Lewis are Twins' reps at Futures Game
The two are playing for the Fort Myers Miracle in Class A, and will be among 50 players in Cleveland for the game July 7.
Twins
Twins call up outfielder Wade as Astudillo goes on injured list
LaMonte Wade has been called up to support a banged up Twins outfield, and Willians Astudillo is going on the injured list because of a left oblique strain.
Twins
All-Star hopefuls Odorizzi, Morton pitch; Kepler sidelined by bruise
Max Kepler is out for the second of a three-game series at Target Field, which comes after the Twins notched a 9-4 victory on Tuesday.