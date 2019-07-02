The Twins reinstated pitcher Adalberto Mejia from his rehab assignment and, to make room for him on the 40-man roster, outrighted infielder Ronald Torreyes to Class AAA Rochester.

Mejia will join the Twins, who start a three-game series in Oakland tonight.

Mejia, who missed 56 games because of a right calf strain, pitched in 11 games for the Twins this season before his injury. He had six rehab appearances at either Class A Fort Myers or Class AA Pensacola and threw seven scoreless innings.

Pitcher Lewis Thorpe was sent to Rochester after making his major league debut Sunday.

