THREE-GAME SERIES AT RINGCENTRAL COLISEUM

All games on FSN, 830-AM

Tuesday, 9:07 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (10-3, 2.73 ERA) vs. RHP Daniel Mengden (2-1, 4.03)

Wednesday, 8:07 p.m.: RHP Kyle Gibson (8-4, 4.26) vs. RHP Tanner Anderson (0-3, 7.13)

Thursday, 3:07 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (8-4, 2.89) vs. RHP Mike Fiers (8-3, 4.01)

Twins update

The Twins (53-30) are 27-16 away from Target Field and have the most road victories in MLB. … RF Max Kepler (21) and LF Eddie Rosario (20) are the second pair of Twins to hit 20 HR before the All-Star break (Harmon Killebrew and Bob Allison in 1964). … The Twins continue to lead MLB in batting average, home runs, slugging percentage and OPS. … Twins players have 17 multihomer games, tying a team record (1986). … IF Luis Arraez’s 10-game hitting streak ended Sunday, leaving his average at .411. … Rosario (ankle) and IF Willians Astudillo (oblique) are on the 10-day injured list. … Odorizzi, named an All-Star for the first time Sunday, has given up 11 earned runs over his past 15⅓ innings.

Athletics update

Oakland (46-39) is third in the AL West and a half-game out of a wild-card spot. … The lone A’s All-Star is 3B Matt Chapman, who in his second full big-league season has 21 home runs and 52 RBI. … LF Khris Davis (hand) is expected back Tuesday. The 32-year-old is shooting for his fourth consecutive 40-HR season. He has 16 this season but only six since April 12. … Ex-Twins OF Robbie Grossman is hitting .243 with a .712 OPS. … RF Stephen Piscotty (knee) is out. … RHP Blake Treinen, who has 16 saves and was a 2018 All-Star, is eligible to come off the 10-day IL (shoulder). … Ex-Twins RHP Liam Hendriks has a 1.38 ERA in 45 innings. … Fiers, who threw a no-hitter vs. Cincinnati on May 7, is 6-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) vs. the Twins.

Chris Miller