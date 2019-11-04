It's not quite ESPN's College GameDay, but the Big Ten Network will broadcast its pregame BTN Tailgate show from TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday morning before the Gophers-Penn State game.

The trip to the Twin Cities is an addition to previous plans for the show, which include broadcasting before Northwestern's game with Purdue in Chicago.

Ch. 5 will show the Minnesota-Penn State game in a national telecast at 11 a.m. Saturday; Northwestern-Purdue is the morning game on BTN.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck had made an appeal after No. 13-ranked Minnesota defeated Maryland to get the ESPN pregame show to the Twin Cities for the matchup of undefeated teams. The network, however, will be on site for Saturday's game between the Nos. 1 and 2 ranked teams in the nation, LSU and Alabama.

Penn State, which has an identical record to the Gophers at 8-0, is ranked fifth in the latest Associated Press poll.

The BTN Tailgate set will be located in Lot C56 at the U, near the northeast corner of Mariucci Arena. Rick Pizzo and Howard Griffith will be the anchors for the coverage.

BTN Tailgate is on from 9 a/m. until 11 a.m.