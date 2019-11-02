Despite the Gophers’ best efforts, ESPN’s “College GameDay” will not make its first trip to the University of Minnesota campus.

Coach P.J. Fleck lobbied hard, but the Saturday morning TV show announced during the program Saturday it would instead feature No. 1 LSU at No. 2 Alabama in a week, spurning the No. 13 Gophers vs. No. 5 Penn State. It will be Alabama’s 14th time hosting, the second-most overall after Ohio State’s 18. LSU is tied for third with 12 turns hosting. Alabama has already appeared on the show 46 times, the most of all teams.

The Gophers are one of just 10 remaining Power Five teams to have never hosted the popular show. The others are Cal, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest.

This is the first time two matchups on the same day boast all 8-0 teams, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Fleck went on a 3 ½-minute long rant after the Gophers beat Maryland two weeks ago in an effort to convince GameDay to visit the Gophers. Fleck was a part of the GameDay experience as a Northern Illinois player, a member of Ohio State’s staff and Western Michigan’s head coach.

His argument was that the Gophers presented a more unique story than the perennial SEC powerhouses the show could feasibly do every year. But a matchup with College Football Playoff implications, Heisman Trophy hopefuls and rivalry history just proved too tempting. The Gophers were on the radar, though, and seriously considered.

Gophers linebacker Josh Aune (29) and defensive lineman Tai'yon Devers (12) celebrated after linebacker Braelen Oliver (14) sacked Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome (3) in the first quarter.

The Gophers might still have a chance at national cable TV glory when No. 18 Wisconsin visits on Nov. 30. That game could decide the Big Ten West winner.